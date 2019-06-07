Snow falls in Warwick

SNOW is not often spotted in June but this week a layer of the white stuff turned Warwick into a Dickensian Christmas scene – literally.

The streets outside the town’s historic Lord Leycester Hospital were covered in the fake flakes courtesy of none other than Tom Hardy and his team, who were filming scenes for a new adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

Although the man himself has not been spotted on set, he is executive producer of the remake along with Ridley Scott and others, including writer Steven Knight and a star-studded cast including Guy Pearce as Scrooge.