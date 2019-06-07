Link Project steps in to run homeless support sessions

Stratford’s Link Project will open again next week with support for the homeless temporarily being provided during two weekly sessions at the United Reformed Church.

The Church has been holding volunteer-run sessions in recent weeks, but there have been calls for the council to step in to operate these themselves via its Link service.

The Link Project’s permanent home on Waterside was closed in February whilst a review of safety was conducted.

After considering the report’s findings the council concluded that an immediate re-opening of the facility was not possible.

Since then widespread concerns have been raised about a lack of support being available to help the homeless and vulnerable in Stratford, though he council has pointed people towards other sources of help.

The Link Project sessions at the United Reformed Church will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week from 12.30-2.30pm, starting next Tuesday, 11th June.

It will provide help, advice and support to rough sleepers, former rough sleepers, and vulnerable individuals who require assistance. Drinks and food will also be available at the drop in sessions, along with access to support agencies.

Cllr Jo Barker, People Portfolio Holder said: “The District Council is committed to assisting rough sleepers on the streets of Stratford. I’m really pleased that we are reopening the Stratford Link Project which is such a vital service to all those who use it.”

Anyone in need of help can contact the council’s housing advice team on 01789 260 861, Ann Johnson, the council’s rough sleeper engagement officer on 01789 260645, or the P3 service on 01789 336279.

People can also come directly to the council offices on Church Street for help.