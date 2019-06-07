ES Vallet come to town for annual Alcester tournament

YOUTH FOOTBALL

FRENCH team ES Vallet had a blast when they took part in the annual Alcester Town Tournament over the weekend as part of their yearly exchange.

The town of Alcester and its football club have been twinned with Vallet in the Loire Valley since 1976 and football has been a major part of the exchange over the years.

This year ES Vallet’s U12s came to the Stratford Road Ground for the competition based around the UEFA Champions League.

Teams from U7s to U14s were battling out for replica Champions League trophies and during the course of the weekend, 96 teams took part with more than 2,000 players and spectators in attendance.

ES Vallet arrived at 6pm on Friday night after some quality time with their family of the night, they were fully geared up for Saturday’s tournament.

Then on Sunday, ES Vallet took on Alcester Town Rangers U11s at the Oversley Ground.

This was followed by a presentation of medals for the French team for Saturday’s involvement in the tournament.