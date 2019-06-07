More details of Birthplace Trust Henley Street eatery emerge

DETAILS of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust’s (SBT) new destination eatery on Henley Street were published last week.

An application outlining design features the business, which will be called Will’s Kitchen, appeared on the district council’s planning website.

The building, which had been occupied by Patisserie Valerie prior to its closure in January, will take on a different look, with much of the current pink frontage painted over in a subtle blue colour.

The existing gold signage will be removed and the building re-branded with new flags.

Inside modern partitioning and fixtures will be removed and the kitchen will be relocated.

The SBT has previously said it will also provide a venue for workshops, music, exhibitions and performances.

Will’s Kitchen is part of a £1.2million regeneration of Henley Street involving the SBT, Stratford District Council and partly funded through a £462,000 grant from the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Other improvements will include new hostile vehicle mitigation measures to improve public safety and enhancements to the public realm with new lighting, seating, pavements and planters introduced.

A decision on the Will’s Kitchen application is expected to be made at some point in June.