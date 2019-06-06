Former Town boss Baillie joins Tamworth

FORMER Stratford Town boss Thomas Baillie has been confirmed as Tamworth’s new ‘head of senior football’.

The former Kettering Town gaffer stepped down from his role of head of football at the Blues last month after guiding the Arden Garages Stadium outfit to their best ever league finish of fifth in the Evo-Sitk Southern Premier Central.

He also guided them to the first round of the FA Trophy as well as CSS League Challenge Cup glory in a remarkable season which ended in defeat to King’s Lynn Town in the play-offs.

Baillie will join the Lambs, who were relegated from National League North last summer, and team up with Gary Smith and Andrew Danylysyzn to act as a mentor to them.

Baillie said: “Tamworth is renowned across non-League for being a great football club with a fantastic and passionate fan base.

“Upon meeting the club it is clear to see the ambition to rise up the leagues again has never been greater.

“Over the last couple of seasons there hasn’t been the success at the club that the fans and board have deserved and I am hopeful this season we can begin to see progress again in what is a very tough league.”