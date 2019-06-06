In this week’s Herald …

This week to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day we talk to a Stratford veteran who was there on 6th June 1944.

Our arts editor Gill Sutherland has exclusive RSC news for you, while sports editor Craig Gibbons describes the moment he saw history being made in Shipston.

We also bring you the first installment of our monthly column by the Mayor of Stratford’s Consort, an insider view of the mayoral year by Michael Rolfe.

We also have updates on the long-awaited Boris-Bike style hire scheme and the Honeybourne rail link, as well as news of a new community rail partnership.

Meanwhile, an eco-conscious congregation strikes gold, while the district council is urged to take action on climate change.

A quacking Court Leet Day was had by all in Henley, while in Chipping Campden crowds flocked to celebrate summer – and our photographer was there to capture the fun at both.

With all this and too much more to mention, don’t miss your Herald, out today.