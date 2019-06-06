Waving goodbye to plastic

MAKING the planet safer for his children and for generations to come is one of the key motivations behind James Beard’s decision to help clear plastic waste from one of the most remote beaches on the planet.

James, age 35, who is a recycling services manager at Stratford-based company Valpak is part of a 13-person team heading for Henderson Island – part of the Pitcairn Group – to help clear beaches on the uninhabited island which has 13,500 pieces of plastic litter wash up on its shores each day.

The expedition will monitor the impact of litter on local wildlife, and provide scientific data on the rate of plastic accumulation all of which affects birds, flowers, turtles, hermit crabs and other marine life.

The big clean up and the wildlife research is scheduled to last four weeks which means James won’t see his wife Steph or his two young children, Jack and Lyla, until 28th June.

“I work in a business that offers responsible waste management solutions to business. If we don’t do something now my kids and others will be affected in the future. The scale of the problem in such a remote location as Henderson Island helps to demonstrate that plastic litter is a global challenge. Our first day on Henderson will coincide with World Oceans Day, and it’s important to see the impact our actions have on the health of our seas,” James said.

Henderson Island is 3,000 miles away from the nearest mainland yet it’s estimated ten tonnes of plastic now litters its beaches.