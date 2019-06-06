Four wins from five for Wellesbourne

CRICKET

Cotswold Hills League, Premier Division

Bretforton 150 all out

Wellesbourne 151-6

Wellesbourne won by four wickets

WELLESBOURNE made it four wins out of five with a four-wicket success over old rivals Bretforton who are back in the Cotswold Hills League Premier Division after a four-year absence.

The visitors won the toss and batted, but soon found themselves 20-2 in the seventh over as first Noah Rose had Dan Lamb caught by Darren Mole and then Reece Myatt (1-24) trapped Anthony Pratley LBW.

New batsmen Steve Edghill and Luke Richardson began to rally the innings until on 59 Richardson (27) was bowled by Sean Hopwood (2-38), who then had Edghill caught and bowled for 16 to leave the visitors 79-4.

This wicket brought Bretforton’s talisman Paul Jones to the crease to join Andrew Stanley and the two were soon finding the boundary with ease as they added 60 runs in only nine overs.

Rose returned to the attack and with his first ball back he grabbed the vital wicket of Jones for 38, having him caught by Tom Stephenson.

Bretforton then collapsed, losing their final five wickets for only 11 runs as Rose, in a great spell of 4-15 off eight overs, bowled skipper Steven Clarke before Darren Mole took Stanley’s wicket, having him caught and bowled for 33.

Mole then bowled James Icke before Rose dismissed Jamie Brown to a catch by Dave Barnett.

Mole (3-28) finished the innings off, having Alex Evans caught by Myles Isted and the visitors were all out for 150 in 35 overs.

Faced with a target of 151 off 55 overs, Bourne made a very solid start with Isted and Tommy Wheeler looking in complete control until the introduction of Evans broke the partnership on 40, tempting Wheeler (17) down the track to be stumped by Clarke.

Evans (3-29) then had Mole caught by Stanley before Isted’s solid knock of 35 was ended the same way and the hosts were 93-3.

Wellesbourne were looking comfortable as skipper Barnett was playing well, but they lost their fourth wicket on 111 when Craig Cook was bowled by Lamb.

Barnett, with the assistance of Matt Woods, took the total to 138 before both were dismissed.

Barnett was then bowled by Brown for 35 and four runs later Woods went the same way to Stanley.

With only nine runs required there were no more mishaps as Travis Butcher and Stephenson saw Bourne home.

Wellesbourne make the trip to Long Itchington on Saturday (1.30pm start).

More cricket reports in today’s Herald.