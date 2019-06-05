Brennan strikes gold in Dorking

ATHLETICS

INTERNATIONAL masters athlete Phil Brennan added to his ever-growing medal collection by earning gold in the M75 category at the Dorking 10, which incorporated the British Masters Athletics Federation 10 Mile Championships.

Held in the village of Brockham, the race is one of the premier road events in the south of England, attracting up to 500 entrants annually, many of whom have run the race previously.

Stratford AC’s Brennan finished in 1:34:03.

“The course was variously described as ‘flat’, ‘undulating’ and ‘challenging’. The latter was correct as far as I was concerned,” said Brennan.

“I was cruising to a reasonable time at five miles, then came the hills, humidity and heat and I began to seriously consider quitting.”

The race, contested by 514 runners, was won by Tom Foster in 53:35.