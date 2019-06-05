Pearce takes top spot at Windmill Run

ATHLETICS

INTERNATIONAL triathlete Rachel Pearce was the first woman to finish at the recent Windmill Run in Tysoe.

Taking place in the Cotswold Hills surrounding the pretty village of Tysoe, the picturesque Windmill Run offers competitors the option of both 10km and 5km runs.

It is a largely off-road run that takes competitors up Tysoe’s Windmill Hill followed by a further climb through the Compton Wynyates Estate. The organisers say that if the hills don’t take your breath away, the picturesque scenery will.

Pearce, who clocked 46:07 to finish 19th overall and four minutes ahead of the second-placed woman, was one of 11 members of Stratford AC that took part in the 10km event at this popular local race.

Club coach Rob Minton was the first Stratford finisher, placing eighth overall and fourth in his age category in a time of 42:55.

Less than a minute and just seven places separated the next six Stratford AC runners.

The first of these was John Raby (15th – 45:26) followed by an in-form Pete Sugden (16th – 45:36) who was also fourth in his age group.

Ed Harrison (17th – 45:52) was followed by Martin Foster (18th – 45:56) who finished fifth in his age group.

Next was the evergreen Malcolm Bowyer (21st – 46:22) who was third in his age group, followed by Graham Hill (41st – 52:25)

Then it was the turn of the final three women from the club: Lesley Kirk (64th – 55:41), Suzi Graham (89th – 58:52) and Louise Stewart (125th – 1:06:15).

The race was won by Simon Wurr in 38:09.

The club had just one competitor in the 5km race, John Butler, who finished in 38:21.

He was 35th overall and second in his age group.