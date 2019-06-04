Shock closure for Leamington Assembly

Popular music venue The Assembly in Leamington Spa has suddenly closed.

The MJR Group, who took over running the venue three years ago, posted a statement on social media announcing the news.

The company said: “The last three years have been a memorable experience and we have brought some of the most exciting and legendary artists, bands and DJs to the beautiful Grade II-listed building.

“Even after a record-breaking quarter one and two this year, the current level of rent and rates on the property, alongside the repairs and upkeep that are needed to maintain a listed building, unfortunately make the business unviable and unsustainable. These issues are impacting the venue community at large and we have felt these challenges the most in Leamington Spa.”

At the end of the brief statement ticket holders were assured that refunds would be offered, and that some concerts would be rescheduled at MJR Group’s other venues, which include The Mill and Digbeth Arena in Birmingham.

Further enquiries can be made by emailing enquiries@themjrgroup.com