Second road traffic collision in Stratford today

A second road traffic collision in Stratford Town centre today saw the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance once again land in the town.

Emergency services attending a collision close to the Encore on Bridge Street involving a woman and a bus.

In addition to the air ambulance, a land ambulance and a paramedic were also dispatched to the scene with police also attending.

The casualty is receiving treatment on the scene for injuries not believed to be serious and was transported by land ambulance to Warwick Hospital.

This afternoon’s incident came just hours after another collision which left an elderly man with serious injuries on Wood Street.

The man was treated at the scene and transported by land ambulance to hospital in Warwick.

Wood Street has now re-opened following that incident.