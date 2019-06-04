Stratford Town Tornados U15s storm their way to another league crown

THE Stratford Town Tornados U15s secured the Ambassador Evesham League U16 Pool B title after beating Shipston Excelsior 5-2 to complete another fantastic season.

Having dominated their own age group in the Ambassador Evesham League for a number of years, Tornados took a brave decision to move up an age group this season.

Despite a number of long-term injuries to key players, Tornados maintained an unbeaten run this year, winning their last seven matches to eventually finish two points ahead of runners-up Meadow Park.

After a shaky start against a strong, well-organised Shipston side, Tornados found themselves 2-0 down after only ten minutes of the match.

Within five minutes, Town reduced the deficit when a cross from Will Paylor found Olly Parris unmarked in the Shipston box.

Parris rose well to score with a looping header over the advancing Shipston keeper.

Two quick goals in five minutes from Tommy Williams and Will Paylor gave Tornados a deserved 3-2 lead at half- time.

With 15 minutes to go, Kyle Browne made it 4-2 before he notched his second of the game to complete the scoring and secure another league title to bring back to Knights Lane.