Do3’s Howe becomes European age group triathlon champion

TRIATHLON

WARWICKSHIRE triathlon squad Do3’s Anita Howe was crowned European age group champion at the 2019 Weert ETU Triathlon Distance Championships held in Holland over the weekend.

Do3’s Howe, Ben Phyall and Toni Senior represented GB at age group for the European standard distance finale, which was raced over a 1,500m swim, 40km bike and 10km run.

Howe added to her national age group standard distance championship by becoming European age group standard distance champion in a time of 2:15:33.

Phyall completed the race in 2:14:49 and Senior completed the course in 2:25:11, and was 11th in her age group.

The squad also had a major representation at the Bloodwise Blenheim Palace Triathlon where Oscar Metcalf, Paul Nash, Grant Marshall, Karen Marshall and Mark Loosmore raced at sprint distance, comprising a 750m open water swim, 19.8km bike and 5.4km run.

Grant Marshall completed the race in 1:20:36, and was 12th out of 420 in his age group. Metcalf finished ninth in his age group in 1:20:23, Nash in 1:48:09, Karen Marshall in 1:42:47 and Loosemore in 1:26:06.

At the same event, Matt Taylor took part in the ‘Weekend Warrior’ challenge to complete as many sprint distance races as he could over the course of the weekend.

He completed at total of seven sprint distance triathlons. Stuart Mackay also raced at sprint distance and was overall winner at the Triple Blue Triathlon in Evesham in a time of 1:14:07.

In the Battle of Bosworth triathlons, Sara Northover finished second in her age group and second female overall in the sprint race comprising a 750m swim, 21km bike ride and 5km run.

In the standard distance race featuring a 1,500m swim, 42km bike ride and 10km run, Guy Bicknell (2:22.53) was second Vet home and ninth overall.

Carl James (2:37:38) and Graham Read (3:05:04) also finished.

Bogden Ene (5:06:25) finished tenth in the middle distance race featuring a 1,900m swim, 84km bike ride and 20km.

Pete Wharton competed at middle distance in the Deva Triathlon which comprised a 1,900m swim, 90km bike and 21km run.

He finished the event in 4:58:10, marking a personal best time over the distance.

Do3 head coach Dave Knight said: “We’ve had another stand-out weekend of racing and these results reflect the efforts and commitment the squad put in throughout the year.

“Do3 has one of the strongest age group teams on the UK triathlon circuit and Anita’s win at the Europeans has just made the squad even more prominent.

“Regardless of the ability or distance raced, everyone is genuinely supportive of each other, reinforcing Do3’s ethos for equality and friendship and doing the best each person can.”