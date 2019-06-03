Weekend cricket results

CRICKET
Saturday, 1st June
Warwickshire League, Premier Division
Standard 105 all out (4pts) lost to Stratford 106-8 (20pts)
Division Four
Stratford 2nds 139 all out (3pts) lost to Leamington Khalsa 257-6 (20pts)
Cotswold Hills League, Premier Division
Alcester & Ragley 189 all out (7pts) lost to Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 252-6 (22pts)
Kineton 182-7 (20pts) bt Lapworth 179 all out (7pts)
Long Itchington 53 all out (2pts) lost to Exhall & Wixford 53-4 (20pts)
Shipston-on-Stour 459-5 (24pts) bt Overbury (2pts)
Wellesbourne 151-6 (20pts) bt Bretforton 150 all out (6pts)
Division One
FISSC 128 all out (4pts) lost to Ashton-under-Hill 129-4 (20pts)
Leamington 3rds 224-3 (21pts) bt Leek Wootton 222-7 (6pts)
Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds 242-8 (22pts) bt Warwickshire County Council 154 all out (7pts)
Tanworth & Camp Hill 166 all out (3pts) lost to Rowington 168-1 (22pts)
Winchcombe 143 all out (6pts) lost to Elmley Castle 144-8 (18pts)
Division Two
Catherine de Barnes 89 all out (4pts) lost to Leamington 4ths (21pts)
Kenilworth Wardens 3rds 170-5 (20pts) bt Badsey 168 all out (5pts)
Moreton-in-Marsh 168-3 (21pts) lost to Adlestrop 165 all out (4pts)
Stoneleigh 195 all out (7pts) lost to Wellesbourne 2nds 200-7 (21pts)
Woodbourne 171 all out (7pts) lost to Temple Grafton 185-8 (21pts)
Division Three
Blockley 191 all out (7pts) lost to Mickleton 192-6 (21pts)
Broadway 205-5 (22pts) bt Earlswood 3rds 204 all out (7pts)
Ebrington 253-8 (22pts) bt Long Itchington 2nds 173 all out (7pts)
Stanway 250-2 (22pts) bt Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 141 all out (3pts)
The Lenches 164 all out (6pts) lost to Ashorne & Moreton Morrell (22pts)
Division Four
Claverdon 71-3 (20pts) bt Stratford Bards 68 all out (1pt)
Exhall & Wixford 2nds 165-4 (19pts) bt Fladbury 159-7 (5pts)
Henley-in-Arden (5pts) lost to Bidford-on-Avon 204 all out (17pts)
Leek Wootton 2nds 181 all out (6pts) lost to Great Alne 182-4 (22pts)
Rowington 2nds 129 all out (5pts) lost to Tanworth & Camp Hill 2nds 180-7 (21pts)
Division Five
Dorridge & Hockley Heath 190-9 (21pts) bt Welford-on-Avon 168 all out (7pts)
Inkberrow 184-3 (19pts) bt Warwick 3rds 182-5 (5pts)
Southam 101-1 (19pts) bt Alcester & Ragley 2nds 100-9 (1pt)
Division Six
Bearley 172-7 (5pts) lost to Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds 183-4 (19pts)
Earlswood 4ths 84 all out (0pts) lost to Broadway 2nds 85-0 (21pts)
Kenilworth 3rds 136 all out (4pts) lost to Winchcombe 140-4 (20pts)
Lapworth 2nds 183 all out (7pts) lost to Kineton 2nds 204-6 (22pts)
Overbury 2nds 102 all out (1pt) lost to Kenilworth Wardens 4ths 104-0 (23pts)
Division Seven
Alvechurch & Hopwood 3rds 97-1 (17pts) bt Lapworth 3rds 96-6 (0pts)
Bretforton 2nds 127-8 (6pts) lost to Southam 2nds 215-8 (21pts)