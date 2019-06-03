Weekend cricket results

CRICKET

Saturday, 1st June

Warwickshire League, Premier Division

Standard 105 all out (4pts) lost to Stratford 106-8 (20pts)

Division Four

Stratford 2nds 139 all out (3pts) lost to Leamington Khalsa 257-6 (20pts)

Cotswold Hills League, Premier Division

Alcester & Ragley 189 all out (7pts) lost to Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 252-6 (22pts)

Kineton 182-7 (20pts) bt Lapworth 179 all out (7pts)

Long Itchington 53 all out (2pts) lost to Exhall & Wixford 53-4 (20pts)

Shipston-on-Stour 459-5 (24pts) bt Overbury (2pts)

Wellesbourne 151-6 (20pts) bt Bretforton 150 all out (6pts)

Division One

FISSC 128 all out (4pts) lost to Ashton-under-Hill 129-4 (20pts)

Leamington 3rds 224-3 (21pts) bt Leek Wootton 222-7 (6pts)

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds 242-8 (22pts) bt Warwickshire County Council 154 all out (7pts)

Tanworth & Camp Hill 166 all out (3pts) lost to Rowington 168-1 (22pts)

Winchcombe 143 all out (6pts) lost to Elmley Castle 144-8 (18pts)

Division Two

Catherine de Barnes 89 all out (4pts) lost to Leamington 4ths (21pts)

Kenilworth Wardens 3rds 170-5 (20pts) bt Badsey 168 all out (5pts)

Moreton-in-Marsh 168-3 (21pts) lost to Adlestrop 165 all out (4pts)

Stoneleigh 195 all out (7pts) lost to Wellesbourne 2nds 200-7 (21pts)

Woodbourne 171 all out (7pts) lost to Temple Grafton 185-8 (21pts)

Division Three

Blockley 191 all out (7pts) lost to Mickleton 192-6 (21pts)

Broadway 205-5 (22pts) bt Earlswood 3rds 204 all out (7pts)

Ebrington 253-8 (22pts) bt Long Itchington 2nds 173 all out (7pts)

Stanway 250-2 (22pts) bt Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 141 all out (3pts)

The Lenches 164 all out (6pts) lost to Ashorne & Moreton Morrell (22pts)

Division Four

Claverdon 71-3 (20pts) bt Stratford Bards 68 all out (1pt)

Exhall & Wixford 2nds 165-4 (19pts) bt Fladbury 159-7 (5pts)

Henley-in-Arden (5pts) lost to Bidford-on-Avon 204 all out (17pts)

Leek Wootton 2nds 181 all out (6pts) lost to Great Alne 182-4 (22pts)

Rowington 2nds 129 all out (5pts) lost to Tanworth & Camp Hill 2nds 180-7 (21pts)

Division Five

Dorridge & Hockley Heath 190-9 (21pts) bt Welford-on-Avon 168 all out (7pts)

Inkberrow 184-3 (19pts) bt Warwick 3rds 182-5 (5pts)

Southam 101-1 (19pts) bt Alcester & Ragley 2nds 100-9 (1pt)

Division Six

Bearley 172-7 (5pts) lost to Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds 183-4 (19pts)

Earlswood 4ths 84 all out (0pts) lost to Broadway 2nds 85-0 (21pts)

Kenilworth 3rds 136 all out (4pts) lost to Winchcombe 140-4 (20pts)

Lapworth 2nds 183 all out (7pts) lost to Kineton 2nds 204-6 (22pts)

Overbury 2nds 102 all out (1pt) lost to Kenilworth Wardens 4ths 104-0 (23pts)

Division Seven

Alvechurch & Hopwood 3rds 97-1 (17pts) bt Lapworth 3rds 96-6 (0pts)

Bretforton 2nds 127-8 (6pts) lost to Southam 2nds 215-8 (21pts)