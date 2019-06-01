Grocott confirms Town departure

FOOTBALL

MIDFIELDER Will Grocott has confirmed he will be moving on from Stratford Town.

The creative playmaker announced on Thursday he would be searching for the next challenge after three seasons at the Arden Garages Stadium.

It was his second stint with the club having first arrived on the scene during the 2011/12 campaign as a 19-year-old before moving on shortly afterwards.

Just want to thank everyone involved at @StratfordTownFC all the best! The last 3 years have been nothing but a pleasure. Looking forward to the next challenge ⚽️ — William Grocott (@WGrocott) May 30, 2019

Grocott has been a loyal servant since his arrival from Kettering Town and had became a popular figure among fans with his silky skills in the middle of the park and his pin-point set-piece deliveries.

The former Aston Villa, Tamworth, and Rugby Town man, who also had a spell in Canadian football, made 150 appearances in all competitions during his stay with the Blues.

Grocott also hit social media fame in October last year for a sensational strike in the 4-2 victory over Alvechurch Evo-Stik CSS League Challenge Cup which Town went on to win with a 1-0 victory over Cinderford Town in April.

Video courtesy of Non League Matchday.