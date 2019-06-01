Celebrating National Specials Weekend

THIS weekend – 1st and 2nd June – sees Warwickshire Police Special Constables on duty during National Specials Weekend, protecting people from harm, promoting the work of the Special Constabulary in local communities and encouraging people to volunteer as Special Constables.

Specials Constables are volunteers who commit a minimum of 16 hours a month and play a key role in local policing. They have the same powers in law as regular police officers, including the power of arrest.

Warwickshire Police currently has 116 Special Constables that contributed an astonishing 47,689 hours of volunteering between April 2018 and March 2019. They come from all walks of life and all have different motivations for volunteering, with many fitting their volunteering duties around busy day jobs.

National Specials Weekend forms part of National Volunteers’ Week 2019, and this ensures that volunteering in a policing context forms part of the wider, national focus on volunteering opportunities.

Over National Specials Weekend, Warwickshire Police Special Constables will be carrying out policing activities relevant to local needs, supporting community and neighbourhood issues.