Beauty queen has high hopes for charity

STRATFORD’S Elise Houghton, the newly crowned Miss Coventry and Warwickshire, has recently completed her charity walk up Mount Snowdon and raised over £500.

Elise, aged 18, had set her sights on raising £250 but went higher than that to help the charity Beauty with a Purpose which supports children’s charities worldwide.

She was joined on her Snowdon challenge on 23rd May by her friend Luke and used the last few weeks to build up her strength and stamina with a walk over Malvern Hills and regular trips to the gym.

The former Henley School and Stratford College student is now eligible to enter the finals of Miss England in the summer after she won Miss Coventry and Warwickshire in March.

Elise possesses a diploma in theatrical make-up and is a style adviser working at woman’s clothes shop in Stratford.

To help support Elise and her chosen charity please visit:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/elise-houghton?utm_term=4Gdw2grjK