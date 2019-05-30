New areas opening up at historic estate

HISTORIC Charlecote Park has opened a new cafe in its Wood Yard, to meet demand from visitors.Bosses at the National Trust property say their tea rooms were overstretched with visitor numbers increasing every year, so they have invested in new facilities. The Wood Yard Cafe opens up a new area of the property and for the first time visitors can experience part of the historic working yard of Charlecote’s estate.

General manager Kellie Scott said: “This is a vital investment for Charlecote. Our increased visitor numbers each year have really stretched the Orangery Tea Room. After listening to customer feedback, we’ve installed this additional outlet to give our visitors the necessary space they need to relax and enjoy a cup of tea and a bite to eat.

“We’re excited to offer visitors a new space to explore. Over the next few years we will continue the necessary conservation work needed to open up the surrounding historical buildings.”

Award-winning architects and modular building providers, IPT Architects and Ecospace, helped to deliver the café to the sensitive location. Project manager Tom Grosvenor said: “As Europe’s largest conservation charity, careful consideration has been given to every step of the project. We wanted to ensure it included high ‘green’ credentials, had minimal impact on the surrounding historic buildings and still delivered a space that benefited our visitors.

“The café is a prefabricated structure making it more environmentally friendly. “All the wood has been sourced from sustainable and renewable, certified sources. And the cladding will change colour with age to mirror surrounding historic timbers.”

Find out more at: www.national trust.org.uk/charlecote-park/