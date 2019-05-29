Neighbourhood Plan for Alcester Neighbourhood Plan Area

THE Alcester Neighbourhood Development Plan is a step closer to fruition following receipt of the draft plan for formal submission consultation, the stage of the process prior to Independent Examination of the plan.

Alcester Town Council as the Qualifying Body has prepared the ‘Alcester Neighbourhood Development Plan 2011-2031’ for the Parish/Neighbourhood Area with the help of the local community.

The plan sets out a vision for the future of the Neighbourhood Area and planning policies which will be used to determine planning applications locally. In accordance with Regulation 16 of Part 5 of The Neighbourhood Planning (General) Regulations 2012 (as amended), the Local Planning Authority must publicise the draft plan for a minimum 6 week period inviting representations on the Plan.

A copy of the draft plan and all associated documentation can be viewed on the Council website at www.stratford.gov.uk/neighbourhoodplans or paper copies can be viewed at Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s offices at Elizabeth House, Church Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, and also at Alcester and Stratford-upon-Avon libraries during normal opening hours. A copy is also held by the Parish Clerk.

The consultation starts on Thursday 30 May 2019.

Representations on the draft Plan may be made to the District Council by no later than 5pm on Friday 12 July 2019.

You are encouraged to submit your representations electronically. This can be done either by using the on-line form on the website at www.stratford.gov.uk/alcesternp or by attaching a form to an email and sending it to planning.policy@stratford-dc.gov.uk If you want to post your response, please send it to Stratford-on-Avon District Council, Planning Policy, Elizabeth House, Church Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6HX.

Neighbourhood planning is a key component of the Government’s Localism Act, introducing a new tier of planning. The Localism Act devolves greater powers to Councils and neighbourhoods, giving local people new rights to shape the development of the communities in which they live by taking a more active role in the development of planning policy at a local level.

The Act makes it clear that a Neighbourhood Plan will have to generally conform to the Development Plan produced by the District Council and the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).