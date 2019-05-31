Poulson keen to get going again at FC Stratford

FOOTBALL

BOSS Dave Poulson is keen to get going after agreeing to take charge of FC Stratford for a second time.

Poulson guided the club to promotion from Total Motion Midland League Division Three two seasons ago before resigning from his position due to work commitments.

Nick Ballinger then took over and helped keep the club in Division Two as well as guiding them to the final of the Presidents Cup where they lost 3-2 to GNP Sports.

Last week Ballinger revealed he had stepped down from his position due to personal reasons and Poulson was swiftly brought back in to take over the reins.

Poulson said: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate Nick on a great season.

“To bring a group of very young players into Division Two, most of whom had no experience of adult football, and retain their place in the division as well as reaching a cup final is an outstanding achievement.

“Hopefully Nick will be back involved in some capacity very soon and I will certainly be speaking to him throughout the season.

“With regards to next season, we will be looking to carry on the good work with these lads whilst no doubt adding some experience which I’m sure will only improve them as players.

“Lastly, I would like to thank the club for asking me to manage again.

“After a year out due to work commitments, I am looking forward to getting going.”