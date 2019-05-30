Butcher stars as Wellesbourne down Overbury

CRICKET

Cotswold Hills League, Premier

Wellesbourne 238-8

Overbury 154 all out

Wellesbourne won by 84 runs

WELLESBOURNE made it three wins out of four with an 84-run success at Overbury on Saturday.

Hosts Overbury chose to bowl after winning the toss and they struck in the fourth over when Tom Walker had Myles Isted stumped by Dave Bull and four overs later Walker bowled Jamie Maynard (11) to leave the visitors at 38 for two.

Bourne recovered well from that situation, thanks to an excellent 82-run stand for the third wicket by Tommy Wheeler and skipper Dave Barnett, with both players batting well and looking in no trouble until both were dismissed in successive overs.

Wheeler, who made a good 48, went first to a catch by Walker off Dave Westmore and Barnett then followed as Mark Trueman bowled him for 23.

Things didn’t improve for Bourne when Craig Cook was caught behind by Bull off Josh Colwell, who then bowled Matt Woods and the away side had slumped to 138 for six.

This brought together Travis Butcher, pictured left, and Tom Stephenson and these two saw off the dangerous Colwell (2-33) and built a decent partnership of 47 before Trueman (2-49) bowled Stephenson.

Butcher continued to press on and with the assistance of young Noah Rose, kept the scoreboard ticking along, with both players hitting two sixes until on 217 Rose was bowled by Josh Tamcken for 24.

Butcher continued on to a fine 46 not out and with the help of Sean Hopwood saw Bourne through to 238 for eight in their 45 overs, 40 runs of which came from wides.

Overbury fancied their chances of chasing down their target and openers Colwell and Bull were quickly making inroads into the total and raced to 64 in the tenth over when Rose made a breakthrough by clean bowling Bull (23).

Seven runs later Maynard (2-23) had incoming batsman Paul Hockey caught by Stephenson before he grabbed the important wicket of Overbury skipper Colwell for 46, trapping him LBW and the hosts were 91 for three. T

his gave Bourne the impetus they needed and two quick wickets followed as Stephenson (8-2-2-12) had Trueman LBW and Walker bowled.

However, Tamcken and Westmore began to build a decent stand together, but on 134 Hopwood had Westmore LBW for 18 and when Tamcken was caught behind by Barnett off the returning Rose for 20, Bourne sensed victory.

This soon came as Rose (3-42) followed up, having Adam Brunt caught by Barnett before Hopwood (3-34) took the final two wickets in successive balls, removing Ian Posgate and Phil Warner to catches by Wheeler and Cook respectively.

Wellesbourne welcome Bretforton to Loxley Close on Saturday (1.30pm start).

More cricket reports in today’s Herald.