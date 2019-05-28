Couple to fundraise for other bereaved parents

A COUPLE from Stratford-upon-Avon who suffered the tragic loss of their daughter nearly two years ago are raising money to help other parents cope with the trauma of bereavement at birth.

Chloe Print-Lambert, aged 24, and her partner, Jordan Mansfield, 28, continue to try and start a family together but lost their daughter – Emma Kate – who was stillborn on 21st July 2017.

The couple have unfortunately experienced three miscarriages; the first in 2016 and two further miscarriages last year and after the loss of Emma they found themselves asking a lot of painful questions and felt pitifully inadequate as they tried to come to terms with their loss and blamed themselves in the wake of their personal tragedy.

In the summer they will be holding a fundraising family fun afternoon on Sunday 28th July at the Rosebird Community Hall, Stratford where they hope to donate money to Lighthouses Therapy Services so another local parent or couple can attend their White Feathers Counselling Retreat by the sea in Formby, Liverpool.

“It is for parents who are navigating the devastating journey of losing a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal loss and infant loss.

“At times like this it’s hard to know what’s normal anymore so trained counsellors are there for one-to-one meetings and eventually honouring your lost baby by painting rocks or playing songs you revive memories of them but learn how to leave some grief behind. The weekend we spent there was so incredibly healing for us, and importantly without any financial burden because of generous public donations. We would like another local couple to get that same support,” Chloe said.

The public event page can be found by searching ‘Emma’s Birthday Family Fun Fundraiser’ on Facebook.

