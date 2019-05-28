Byng leads quartet of best performance awards

ATHLETICS

FOUR Stratford AC athletes have received top awards for helping the club retain the Warwick Vase for the fourth year in succession at the recent Warwickshire County Championships in Nuneaton.

The Warwick Vase is given to the best club overall, based on points for positions in finals.

Stratford AC first won the trophy at the 2016 championships and they have held it ever since.

The Warwickshire Athletics Association also gives awards to the best performers in each age group.

Although it is always difficult to compare different events and the results are often very close, Stratford won four of the awards this year.

Shot putter Lewis Byng took the U20 men’s award, sprint hurdler Cole Williams won the U17 men’s honour, sprint hurdler Freddie Clemons earned the U15 boys crown and javelin thrower Thomas Weaver won the U13 boys award.

Byng also won the Jack Hartley Trophy, awarded to the individual who is judged to have recorded the best performance overall.

His shot put of 17.07m added more than two metres to the previous county record, which was set 16 years ago.

“It takes hard graft and determination as well as talent to reach this level of achievement,” said club coach Paul Bearman.

“We’re all working together to make sure all our athletes are the best that they can be and I’m confident there’s more success to come as the season unfolds.”

Williams added: “I always enjoy the County Champs and I am delighted that all the hard work my coach, club and I have put in over the year has been recognised.

“I look forward to receiving the best performance plaque and sharing the success with the club.”