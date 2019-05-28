Two charged following alleged firearms incident in Stratford                                                       

TWO men have been charged following an alleged firearms incident in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Officers were investigating a report of a disturbance in Longfellow Road on Monday (20 May) where it was reported that one of the men involved had a firearm.

Kaysey Coleman, 23, of Salford Close, Coventry, was arrested on the A46 near Warwick on Wednesday (22 May). Following his arrest officers seized drugs believed to be heroin and crack cocaine.

Coleman was charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply. He appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Friday 24 May) and was remanded in custody to appear at Crown Court in June.

Mateusz Kowalik, 21, of Tulliver Street, Coventry, was arrested by armed officers in Mill Walk, Nuneaton, on Thursday (23 May) afternoon. Following his arrest officers seized drugs and a knife.

He has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of a bladed article in a public place. He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday 25 May).

Officers also seized an imitation during searches conducted during the investigation.