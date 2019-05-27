League leaders Alcester A maintain unbeaten record

TENNIS

WILDMOOR Summer League Premier Division leaders Alcester A maintained their unbeaten run with a straightforward 4-0 victory over mid-table Littleton.

Stuart Beach and Barney Williams (Alcester A) defeated Craig Witheford and Ali Witheford (Littleton) 6-4, 6-3 and then beat Sean Witheford and Vanessa Dufty (Littleton) 6-1, 6-0.

Charlie Watson and Sam Thruston-nend (Alcester A) beat Witheford and Dufty 6-0, 6-1 before downing Witheford and Witheford 6-2, 6-3.

Stratford and Pershore met in a crucial battle for the Premier title challenge, but the result did neither team a favour as they shared the spoils after a 2-2 draw.

The strongest pair on the courts were Stratford’s Max Hurtubise and Oliver Plaskett, who overcame Dan Walker and Matt Sime (Pershore) 6-3, 6-3 and then defeated Jon Guppy and Max Hingley 6-3, 7-5.

The second Stratford pair of William Morley-Cotterell and Ryan Bolton lost to Guppy and Hingley 6-1, 5-7, 0-1 and then lost to Walker and Sime 1-6, 2-6.

Chipping Campden retained fourth place by beating basement boys Henley-in-Arden 4-0 in straight sets. Martyn Ledbury and Ali Johnson (Campden) beat Tom Griffiths and Brett Mackay (Henley) 6-2, 6-3 and then beat Max Retallack and Marcus Tate (Henley) 6-2, 6-2.

Geoff Vaughan and Taylor Ferrier (Campden) beat Retallack and Tate 6-4, 6-1 and beat Griffiths and Mackay 7-5, 6-3.

Just above the bottom of the table, Alcester B took on visiting Evesham.

Before the match Evesham only had two points and Alcester B looked favourites, but excellent play by Evesham saw them take maximum points in straight sets.

Andrew Crowther and Sam Turner (Evesham) beat Duncan Robinson and Pete Watson (Alcester B) 6-0, 6-1 and beat James Clemons and Emma Hubbard (Alcester B) 6-2, 6-1.

Paul Everatt and Simon Wall (Evesham) beat Clemons and Hubbard 6-1, 6-1 before overcoming Robinson and Watson 6-4, 6-4.

Ardencote Manor A continued to dominate Division One with another 4-0 result over mid-table Claverdon.

Fresh from their triumph as Winter League champions, Ardencote’s best pair Callum Bailey and John Brain comfortably defeated Richard Butler and Andy Ashley (Claverdon) 6-2, 6-2 before beating James Courier and John Edwards (Claverdon) 6-3, 6-0.

Ben Summers and Myles Wilcox-Smith (Ardencote) beat Courier and Edwards 6-1, 6-1 and then beat Butler and Ashley 6-3, 6-1.

Second-placed Redditch continued their challenge by beating Shipston-on-Stour 4-0.

Finally, a mid-table clash saw Stratford B overcome Alcester C 3-1.

Division Two leaders Inkberrow A retained top spot after recording a 2-2 draw with second-placed Pershore B.

Snitterfield A stay third after recording an unexpected 2-2 draw with lowly Claverdon B.

Warwick also stayed fourth following their 2-2 draw with fifth -placed Ardencote B.

Near the bottom of the table, Chipping Campden B enjoyed a 3-1 victory over Henley B.

Division Three leaders Bidford-on-Avon A increased their lead at the top to seven points by defeating second-placed Redditch B 3-1.

Shipston B played fourth-placed Studley B and shared the points in a 2-2 draw.

Chipping Campden C retained fifth place, despite losing to sixth-placed Inkberrow B 3-1.

Elsewhere, Inkberrow C secured a 3-1 success over Evesham B.

Division Four remained unchanged with leaders Stratford C comfortably disposing Aston Cantlow 4-0.

Wildmoor A beat Warwickshire County Council 3-1 to stay second.

Third-placed Redditch C managed to overcome Moreton-in-Marsh B in a closer match than the 4-0 score suggested.

A bottom-of-the-table clash between saw basement boys Bidford B down second-bottom Tysoe 3-1.

In Division Five, Pershore C consolidated their lead at the top with a 4-0 victory over Wildmoor B.

Claverdon C moved up to second with a 4-0 win over Moreton-in-Marsh and Wildmoor C held on to fourth place with a good 3-1 away win at Shipston C.

Elsewhere, Henley C drew 2-2 at Littleton B.