Coach firm strikes gold in UK ‘Vegas’

HENLEY’S Johnsons Coach Travel took home gold for its Domestic Coach Travel Brochures at the UK Coach Awards.

The 11th annual UK Coach awards, on 2nd May, were presented in front of a record-breaking audience of 400 people in a glittering ceremony at Viva Blackpool, the resort’s Vegas-style venue.

Johnsons was presented with the award by Carol Kirkwood from BBC Breakfast, who was making her 11th appearance at the ceremony.

The ‘Domestic Coach Travel Programmes’ award recognizes the use of innovative and original ideas in development and implementation of coach tour and excursion brochures.

The judges were looking for brochures that were well-researched, and developed in partnership with quality suppliers and attractions.

On receiving the award, commercial director John Johnson said: “This is a fantastic accolade for our whole Own Products team.

“They work very hard with the design, organisation, marketing, selling and the physical operation of our tour and excursion programmes and this of course would not be possible without our multitude of suppliers, who provide us with excellent tourism products and services.

“All of this helps us deliver great packages and help introduce increasing numbers of customers to the benefits of coach travel and coach tourism.”

Johnsons Coach Travel is a family firm and celebrates its 110th anniversary this year.

The firm specialises in providing a wide selection of coach holidays and day trips and provides coaches for private hire to businesses, groups, schools, clubs and private individuals.