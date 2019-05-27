Weekend cricket results

CRICKET

Saturday, 25th May

Warwickshire League, Premier Division

Stratford 195-4 (20pts) bt Solihull Municipal 194 all out (3pts)

Division Four

Olton & West Warwickshire 2nds 247-4 (16pts) drew with Stratford 2nds 198-5 (8pts)

Cotswold Hills League, Premier Division

Bretforton 146 all out (19pts) bt Long Itchington 123 all out (6pts)

Kineton 112 all out (2pts) lost to Exhall & Wixford 113-2 (22pts)

Lapworth 135-7 (18pts) bt Alcester & Ragley 134 all out (5pts)

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 258 all out (6pts) lost to Shipston-on-Stour 322-3 (22pts)

Overbury 154 all out (7pts) lost to Wellesbourne 238-8 (22pts)

Division One

Ashton-under-Hill 178-8 (7pts) lost to Leamington 3rds 179-6 (20pts)

FISSC 202 all out (7pts) lost to Elmley Castle 256-5 (22pts)

Leek Wootton 272-9 (22pts) bt Tanworth & Camp Hill 222 all out (9pts)

Rowington 111-1 (19pts) bt Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds 110-8 (1pt)

Warwickshire County Council 90 all out (1pt) lost to Winchcombe 92-2 (21pts)

Division Two

Adlestrop 258-8 (24pts) bt Stoneleigh 92 all out (4pts)

Badsey 245-6 (21pts) bt Catherine de Barnes 243-9 (8pts)

Leamington 4ths 70-5 (19pts) bt Woodbourne 69 all out (2pts)

Moreton-in-Marsh 50-2 (21pts) bt Temple Grafton 49 all out (1pt)

Wellesbourne 2nds 136 all out (5pts) lost to Kenilworth Wardens 3rds 231-6 (22pts)

Division Three

Earlswood 3rds 205-7 (7pts) lost to Stanway 210-4 (21pts)

Ebrington 211 all out (8pts) lost to Ashorne & Moreton Morrell 284-7 (22pts)

Long Itchington 2nds 249 all out (9pts) lost to Broadway 300-9 (22pts)

Mickleton 74-1 (21pts) bt The Lenches 70 all out (0pts)

Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 149-6 (4pts) lost to Blockley 150-5 (18pts)

Division Four

Bidford-on-Avon 267-4 (22pts) bt Rowington 2nds 121 all out (3pts)

Exhall & Wixford 2nds 119-4 (2pts) lost to Stratford Bards 214-3 (19pts)

Fladbury 183 all out (6pts) lost to Henley-in-Arden 238-6 (22pts)

Great Alne 189-4 (22pts) bt Claverdon 187 all out (6pts)

Tanworth & Camp Hill 2nds 165-1 (20pts) bt Leek Wootton 2nds 164-7 (3pts)

Division Five

Alcester & Ragley 2nds 222-6 (6pts) lost to Ashton-under-Hill 2nds 223-3 (20pts)

Catherine de Barnes 2nds 204-7 (22pts) bt Dorridge & Hockley Heath 187 all out (7pts)

Inkberrow 141 all out (7pts) lost to Coventry Blues 218 all out (22pts)

Welford-on-Avon 90 all out (2pts) lost to Southam 93-4 (20pts)

Division Six

Bearley 57-5 (18pts) bt Overbury 2nds 53 all out (2pts)

Broadway 2nds 155-2 (21pts) bt Lapworth 2nds 153-9 (4pts)

Kenilworth 3rds 153-9 (4pts) lost to Kineton 2nds 193-3 (20pts)

Kenilworth Wardens 4ths 215-7 (21pts) bt Earlswood 4ths 200-8 (8pts)

Winchcombe 2nds 82-2 (18pts) bt Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds 81-8 (1pt)

Division Seven

Earlswood 5ths 164-9 (20pts) bt Kenilworth Wardens 5ths 125 all out (6pts)

Lapworth 3rds 125-5 (19pts) bt Astwood Bank 5ths 73 all out (2pts)

Southam 2nds 168-2 (18pts) bt Alvechurch & Hopwood 3rds 167-3 (4pts)

The Lenches 2nds 144 all out (5pts) lost to Bretforton 2nds 146-7 (12pts)