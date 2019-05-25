Three wins on the spin for Stratford

STRATFORD made it three Warwickshire League Premier Division victories on the spin with a six-wicket success over mid-table Solihull Municipal at Swans Nest Lane.

Having won the toss, Municipal opted to bat and it did not take long for the in-form Tom Grundy (1-3) to strike, trapping Alex Roslyn (2) LBW before being forced to depart the field a few overs later due to a hamstring injury.

With Grundy off the pitch, spinners James Urquhart (2-48) and Gareth Langman (5-60) were brought into the attack, with the former clean bowling Michael Edwards before skipper Dexter Purser had Mike Rowley (4) trapped LBW, leaving Municipal on 54-3.

Municipal opener George Gray (40) remained at the crease and played a steady innings before becoming the first of Langman’s five victims with the score on 97.

Jonathan Stanley came to the crease and frustrated the Stratford bowling attack, scoring an impressive 72 of 74 balls while Nathan Boyce, James Roslyn and Matt Singleton perished around him from the impressive bowling of Langman.

Stanley was eventually removed by Purser before Langman completed his five-fer by removing last man Matt Stanley to bring Municipal’s innings to a close on 194 all out.

In reply, Stratford lost John Price (8) with the score on 25, but Purser and Luke Nardone (47) put on a 99-run for the second wicket before the former was dismissed by Stanley (3-30).

Stanley then clean bowled Ed Cunyngham for a golden duck to leave the Panthers at 124-3 before sending Nardone back to the pavilion with the hosts on 155-4.

No further wickets would fall, though, as Alex Marney (45 not out) and Langman (11no) pushed the Panthers to 195-4 in the 40th over to clinch a third straight win.

Read Thursday’s Herald for match reaction.