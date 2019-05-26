Council to invest in Stratford play area

£17,000 is to be invested in improving a Stratford children’s play area in a move which please parents and youngsters.

The district council investment in the play area on Wellington Drive, was approved by council leader Cllr Tony Jefferson last week, who agreed to allocate funding from developer contributions to the project.

Cllr Ian Fradgley, in whose Bridgetown ward the play area is located, said: “I think it’s brilliant news, it does need refurbishment and I think it’s a very good use of developer funding, I know a few families up there that use it.”

The play area was selected for investment as it could be expected that residents of the Milestone Road development would use the facility.