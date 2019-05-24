BREAKING NEWS: Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi backs Dominic Raab for Tory leadership

Stratford-on-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi is backing Dominic Raab to be the next leader of the Conservative Party following the resignation of Theresa May today.

Back in 2016 Mr Zahawi had backed Boris Johnson for the top job, before he pulled out of the leadership race, but has been a strong supporter of Theresa May since she took office, backing the Prime Minister’s unsuccessful efforts to get her Brexit deal passed by Parliament.

Speaking following Theresa May’s resignation today, Mr Zahawi said: “I want to pay tribute to the Prime Minister’s indomitable commitment to public service and her sense of duty to the country that guides her every decision.

“I thought her speech was incredibly dignified and gracious. I echo her words on what the next Prime Minister must achieve entirely. It must be someone who can build a new consensus in Parliament for a way forward on Brexit, and someone who can renew and reinvigorate the Government’s domestic agenda.”

Mrs May will step down as Conservative Party leader on 7th June with a leadership contest set to begin the following week on 10th June.

A number of candidates including Boris Johnson, Esther McVey and Jeremy Hunt have all announced their intention to run for the leadership.