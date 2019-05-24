Vintage parade in Stratford on Saturday

VINTAGE removal vehicles are set to parade through Stratford-upon-Avon town centre on Saturday at 3pm.

The British Association of Removers is in Stratford for its three-day annual conference and Saturday’s parade, which includes a Victorian horse drawn carriage, does involve rolling road closures after they set off on a circular route from the Crowne Plaza hotel.

Over 120 years of British removal history will go on show and organisers have chosen Stratford because of it’s a top tourist destination close to a region with a rich automotive heritage.

Rolling road closures include: Waterside, Southern Lane, Old Town, Church Street and Bridge Street.