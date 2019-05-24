Stratford AC reports round-up

ATHLETICS

Worcester Half Marathon

THREE members of Stratford AC were among the top 30 finishers in the men’s and women’s categories at the Worcester Half Marathon.

James Coy was the first Stratford finisher, placing 16th overall in 1:30:18, his quickest time for nearly two years. Joe Lee also made it into the top 30, placing 27th in a PB of 1:34:49.

He was followed by Gavin Lambert, whose time of 1:45.54 was just 90 seconds off his PB time at the Stratford Half last month.

Karl Harris (1:47:11) was followed by Gavin’s wife Tara Lambert, who was the 24th woman to finish.

She completed the course in a PB of 1:50:19, a five-minute improvement on her previous best time for this distance, having knocked more than 30 minutes off her marathon PB in Stratford just last month.

Kate Sergent set off cautiously, but picked up the pace for the final four miles and comfortably won the W65 category in 2:21:39.

She commented that it was a tough and hilly course, made even more difficult by the warm conditions, but enjoyed the event that was superbly run by Tempo Events.

She was followed by Kimberley Lee (2:23:58) and Nic Reynolds (2:29:52).

Burton 10

INTERNATIONAL masters athlete Phil Brennan won the M75 category at the Burton 10.

The race was run over a two-lap course, half of which consisted of scenic footpaths alongside the River Trent with a climb and descent through suburban roads in the middle.

Brennan finished in 1:24:25, placing 141st out of 259 runners and first in the M75 category.

Greater Manchester Half Marathon

STRATFORD AC’s Danny Tolhurst completed his first race for more than six months after taking part in the Greater Manchester Half Marathon.

Despite feeling a little uncomfortable, Tolhurst completed the race in 1:31:43, placing 172nd overall and 22nd in the M40 category.

“That was the hardest run I’ve ever done,” he said.

“My hips, hamstrings and pretty much every other part of my legs were sore from about three miles onwards.

“I can’t believe I didn’t give up halfway round, as I genuinely felt I couldn’t keep moving forward.”

Knowle Fun Run

ALEX Adams was the first of the four-strong Stratford AC contingent to finish the popular Knowle Fun Run.

Thirteen-year-old Adams, who picked up an injury during the event, placed tenth overall and first in his age category in a time of 37:59.

Making a rare appearance in a road race, 14-year-old Louis Kendrick was the next Stratford athlete to finish, placing 30th with a time of 41:23.

Alex’s mum Emily Adams continued her good form and was the eighth woman to finish, clocking 46:32.

Bev Brigden, another runner in a fine vein of form, completed the race in 52:38.

Clun Valley Challenge

REBEKAH Loftus completed her 19th marathon after finishing the Clun Valley Challenge in 6:52:11.

The Stratford AC athlete battled the scenic 26-mile route which included some challenging Shropshire hills with approximately 4,300ft of ascent, consisting of tracks, bridleways, footpaths and a minimal amount of quiet road walking/running.

Competitors were told that it was essential to take OS Explorer Maps, compass, whistle, first aid, hat, gloves, waterproofs, spare jumper, water bottle, sun cream and any food in addition to checkpoint refreshments.

Down to the Wyre 10k

DESPITE having to navigate her way through a bottleneck of runners midway through the course, Stratford AC’s Louise Stewart was pleased to complete the inaugural Down To The Wyre 10k in 1:17:29.

The race was held within the Wyre Forest, with the undulating multi-terrain loop taking runners through scenic forests and bluebell woods.

“The first steep incline was at 3k and it was a bit of a surprise to turn a corner and run smack into a queue of people waiting to go up a steep and very muddy narrow track,” said Stewart, who was stuck in the queue for about ten minutes.

“That was a bit frustrating for those who wanted to go faster up there, but at the top it opened out again.”