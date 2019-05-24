Harry’s gliding into 100th year

ON Bank Holiday Monday, Harry Lloyd will be 100-years-old and the former Second World War RAF veteran chose Stratford on Avon Gliding Club – based at Snitterfield Airfield – to help him enjoy many happy returns as he completed three flights last Sunday.

The gliding club’s deputy chairman, Nick Jaffray, said Harry’s flight of fancy was a first for the club as well.

“Harry was given three flights by Mike Coffee, one of our senior instructors, whose father flew Spitfires during the war. About 20 family and friends came to watch the flight. This was followed by a tea party in the club house. Harry was very relaxed and had an absolutely super day,” Nick said.

