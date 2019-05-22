Room needed for book club

A Stratford book club is appealing for help to find a spacious room where they can hold their monthly meeting in the town.

Stratford Literary Festival run a monthly book group which meets on the last Thursday of every month and people share a book they have read.

They have nearly 40 members and hold three sessions in the day. They were based at the VASA lounge at Elizabeth House but their lease for the room has not been renewed by Stratford District Council so from June they are homeless.

It needs to be in central Stratford and have disabled access, and to be quiet as some members have hearing issues. The group can pay a small hire fee.

If you can help call 01789 470185.