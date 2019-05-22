New service to support abuse victims

A NEW county-wide service to help victims of sexual abuse and violence (SAV) and child sexual exploitation (CSE) has started in Warwickshire and has been commissioned and funded by Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe.

The service aims to help victims of crime cope and hopefully recover from the harm they experienced, providing them with tailored support and ensuring their individual needs can be assessed and provided for.

Leading national children’s charity Barnardo’s and Rugby-based independent charity RoSA (Rape or Sexual Abuse Support) have jointly been awarded the contract to deliver support services across the whole of Warwickshire for an initial three years.

Barnardo’s and RoSA will provide a range of evidence-based, victim-led personalised support services and interventions, including face-to-face, telephone and online support, ensuring the service meets the current and emerging needs of victims.

The commissioned service also includes expanded provision of Independent Sexual Violence Advisors and Children and Young People’s Independent Sexual Violence Advisors across the whole of Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “Victims and survivors of child sexual exploitation, sexual abuse and sexual violence need the very best help and support to ensure they can cope and recover from the effects that these devastating crimes can have. It’s also really important that their families and loved ones have access to high-quality support and advice.

If you need help and support to recover from the effects of rape, sexual abuse or sexual violence in Warwickshire, contact the RoSA helpline on 01788 551150 or visit rosasupport.org.

For help and information about child sexual exploitation, contact the Warwickshire Multi Agency Sexual Exploitation Team helpline on 01926 684 490 or visit warwickshirecse.co.uk