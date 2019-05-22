Tournament glory for Wellesbourne Ladies

TOUCH RUGBY

WELLESBOURNE Ladies Touch Rugby Club came top out of the nine teams from across the region competing at the third round of the North East Midlands Ladies Touch League held at Camp Hill RFC on Sunday.

Despite having a select seven and only one substitute, the Wellesbourne ladies did not disappoint.

The afternoon started with pool games against Old Laurentians and Atherstone.

Wellesbourne were able to break through the middle of OLs a number of times, including Cathy Young’s sprint from the halfway line to score.

Captain Tasha Rose and Natalie Monaghan scored around the outside and a pass from Rose allowed Becky Hart to score straight through their defensive line to complete a 6-0 victory.

It was a slower start for Wellesbourne against Atherstone, whose defensive skills shut down any chance of breakaway tries.

After the half-time team talk to use different attacking techniques, Wellesbourne were able to make the most of their experience and they pulled away to win 7-0.

Hart (3), Monaghan (2), Rose and Laura Cox bagged the tries.

The resounding victories of the pool stage left Wellesbourne at the top and facing Redditch and Camp Hill to decide overall winners of the tournament.

Hosts Camp Hill were a definite step-up after the pool stages and at half-time, Wellesbourne were behind by one try.

Upping their standard of play, Wellesbourne equalised through an interception by Monaghan, which allowed her to score after a sprint down the pitch.

Another two tries from Hart and Rose resulted in the final score being 3-1.

Redditch awaited in the final and it was the closest match of the tournament.

Wellesbourne were leading 1-0 at half time, thanks to a try by Rose.

During the break, Redditch made changes to their team, including bringing on a player fresh from the World Touch Tournament in Malaysia.

Wellesbourne’s excellent defence and attitude, however, meant this did not phase them, even when Redditch equalised.

One final score from Monaghan, thanks to a great pass from Dot Bartlett, meant the match ended 2-1 to Wellesbourne and they raised the trophy as overall winners.