Quadkids silver medal for Louie at County Championships

ATHLETICS

THIRTEEN of Stratford’s next generation of young athletes competed in a multi-event ‘Quadkids’ competition at the Warwickshire County Championships in Nuneaton.

The event comprised of the 75m run, 600m run, howler throw and long jump, and all the youngsters taking part showed the future is in good hands with all of them competing at this level of competition for the very first time.

Three Stratford boys finished in the top ten as Louie Newton took the silver medal with 225 points.

Willoughby Tovey-Gullachsen finished fifth (210 points) and Elfric McKenzie finished in seventh position (207 points).

In the girls’ competition, Tessa Parkin (4th, 195 points), Annie Silvers (6th, 185 points) and Ella Taylor-Noble (7th, 181 points) all finished in the top ten, while one of the youngest competitors, Annabel Wynne-Edwards, finished in 14th place with 128 points.

The other Stratford competitors were: Joshua Davies (13th, 183pts), Maxime Verstraeten (15th, 178pts), Alex Wood (17th, 174pts), Omarian Gordon (18th, 172pts), Samuel Plumb (24th, 146pts) and Ewan Sparrow (26th, 136pts).