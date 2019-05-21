Do3 athlete Howe clinches national title

TRIATHLON

WARWICKSHIRE triathlon squad Do3’s Anita Howe was crowned national age group standard distance champion at the the Southport Triathlon.

Howe completed the course, comprising a 1,500m swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run, in 2:17:58 to claim first place in her age group and third female overall.

Also competing were Toni Senior and Lucy Mapp.

Mapp was third in her age group and ninth female overall in a time of 2:23:58 and Senior was in the top ten of her age group, just three minutes behind.

At the Outlaw Triathlon, a middle distance race made up of a 1,900m swim, 90km bike and 21km run, Corinne Moss was first in her age group and eighth woman overall in a time of 4:51:50.

She completed the triathlon 15 minutes quicker than last year and beat several elite athletes over the distance.

Amy Hinton also had a personal course best by 25 minutes and was fifth in her age group while Karen Marshall completed her first event at the distance.

Other members of the squad who raced at Outlaw were Jamie Chatfield, who finished in 4:42:05, Ian Dickens in 4:53:09 and Marcus Gaskell in 4:58:18.

Marc Bozdogan and Andrew McLeish also competed at the event along with Grant Marshall who posted a course best by 23 minutes.

Richard Bell, Mark Loosmore, Oscar Metcalf, Paul Nash, Lisa Parry, Alison and Jason Robbins, Sonya Tate and Rob Wilson took part in the local headliner, the Stratford Triathlon, and Pat Poulton represented Do3 at the Coventry Triathlon.

She was eighth in her age group in a time of 1:32:23 over the sprint distance.

At the BCT Junior Duathlon, raced over a 2.4km run, 11.4km bike and 1.2km run, Jake Louis was on top form, winning the event overall in a time of 32:29.

Steve Bee completed the #51 Fiver, a standard distance triathlon, at Cotswold Water Park.

Matt Taylor, Ines Carrera and James Hodges took part in the gruelling Slateman Triathlon situated in Snowdonia National Park.

Carrera finished the Classic event, made up of a 1,000m swim, 51km bike and 11km run, in a time of 3:41:26 and Hodges in 3:25:01.

Taylor competed in the Legend event over the longer distances of a 1,900m swim, 91km bike and 21km run in a time of 5:54:29.

In other disciplines, Claudie Combelas was third in her age group at Worcester marathon, Tasha Chandler was first lady at Shindig in the Shires in Shropshire and Aimee Spicer and Joe Lee ran the Worcester Half marathon where the latter finished the event in 1:34:51.