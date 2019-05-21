Stand by for Thai festival

THE countdown is under way to this year’s Warwick Thai Festival.

The popular event will be on Saturday and Sunday, 1st and 2nd June at Warwick Racecourse.

Warwick Rotary Club is the driving force behind the event and Magic of Thailand has returned to stage it.

From 10am to 6pm on both days, the racecourse will host Buddhist monks, sword fighters, dancers and musicians.

More than 20 food stalls will line the racecourse, together with crafts, spices, fabrics, massage and face painting. Buddhist Monks will start the festival off with their ceremonies, and the traditional reception of gifts from the traders.

On stage throughout the day will be a presentation of Thai culture, with dancing, lady boys, sword fighting, music, local boxers Muang Thai and cookery demonstrations. There will also be a children’s dancing and talent show, as well as a play area.

A spokesman said: “Warwick has a number of excellent Thai restaurants in town and has built up a rapport with the local Thai community. In 2004 after the tsunami hit Banda Aceh in Thailand the Rotary club asked how they could help, and a festival to celebrate Thai food and culture was born.

“Over the last 15 years the club has raised thousands to help re-build, support orphans and other overseas causes.”

Singha Beer, I-Asia, Thailand Tourist Authority, Warwick Castle, Costco and Kia cars are sponsoring the event, with profits going to charitable causes.

Tickets are available on-line at www.warwick.the jockeyclub.co.uk Adults over 15 £4, or on the gate £5. Children under 15 go free. There is free parking available at the racecourse.