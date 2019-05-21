Design a car for half-term

CAR design is on the cards for families to enjoy at the British Motor Museum during the May half-term.

Families are encouraged to discover the fascinating stories behind the museum’s most famous cars and their designers, then design a car of their own in the pop-up studio as part of the holiday activities, between 25th May and 2nd June at the Gaydon museum.

They can also have a go at the Back to the Drawing Board Mini Trail, inspired by the legendary Sir Alec Issigonis who designed the Mini and pick up a trail board and explore the museum, seeking out different pieces of the drawing board jigsaw to design their own Mini.

Every day at 1.30pm costumed characters Victor or Patsy will lead a fun family tour of the museum, sharing their knowledge of car design in a relaxed and informative way.

Visitors can also take inspiration from British legends and choose a cut-out design template of a Land Rover, Mini, Jaguar or Metro 6R4, then use imagination and creative flair to personalise their own design icon.

Emma Rawlinson, lifelong learning officer at the British Motor Museum, said: “Our family trails and tours offer plenty to get everyone involved and entertained this May half-term.

“Our costumed characters are always popular with children and bring the museum to life in a friendly and captivating way.”

All activities are included in the museum admission and are suitable for three years plus with adult supervision. Museum entry is £40 for a family, £14.50 for adults, £12.50 for concessions, £9 for children (5-16 years) and under 5s get in free. There is also the option to Gift Aid or donate your entry fee and get an annual pass in return, at no extra cost.

To find out more information about May half-term activities visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/events/family-activities or call 01926 641188.