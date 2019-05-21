Reigning champions Stratford end Alcester A’s perfect start

TENNIS

ALCESTER A’s 100 per cent winning record in the Wildmoor Tennis League Premier Division was brought to an end by reigning champions Stratford-on-Avon as the two sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

The Stratford first pairing of Max Hurtubise and William Morley-Cotterell managed to win both their rubbers, defeating Alcester A pair Charlie Watson and Marcus Powell 7-5, 6-4 in a tight rubber.

They then beat the second Alcester pairing of Stuart Beach and Barney Williams 6-2, 6-4.

However, on the other court the second Stratford pair of Tim Page and Jeremy Simmons went down to Beach and Williams 0-6, 4-6 and then lost to Watson and Powell 0-6, 0-6.

The 2-2 result meant that Alcester stay top by two points.

Pershore proved too strong for Littleton with a comfortable 4-0 win.

Matt Sime and Steve Bauer (Pershore) beat Sean Witheford and Ali Witheford (Littleton) 6-2, 6-4 and then beat Richard Herborn and Rosie Phillpot (Littleton) 6-0, 6-0.

Jon Guppy and Charlie Crisp (Pershore) beat Herborn and Phillpot 6-1, 6-1 and then defeated Witheford and Witheford 6-3, 7-5.

Chipping Campden B played host to Alcester B, which resulted in a very hard-fought mid-table draw.

Tom Partridge and Taylor Ferrier (Campden) beat Gareth Price and Matt Fielding (Alcester B) 7-5, 7-6 before downing Pete Watson and Sam Thruston-nend (Alcester B) 7-6, 6-3.

Tobias Kemp and George Richards (Campden) lost to Watson and Thruston-nend 5-7, 6-7 and lost to Price and Fielding 6-7, 5-7.

At the bottom of the table, Evesham took on Henley-in-Arden. The top Henley pairing of Tom Griffiths and Rob West took both their rubbers, beating Paul Everatt and Simon Wall (Evesham) 6-4, 6-1 and then beating Andrew Crowther and Emmanuel Winstone (Evesham) 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 after a championship tie-break.

On the other court Max Retallack and Carrick Waldron (Henley) lost to Crowther and Winstone 4-6, 2-6, and then lost to Everatt and Wall 5-7, 5-7.

In Division One, Ardencote Manor stay top of the table, despite being held to a 2-2 draw by third-placed Moreton-in-Marsh.

Redditch A are second after they recorded a 4-0 victory over Stratford B.

Surprisingly for such a big club, Stratford B only turned up with one pair and were docked a point by the league for this offence.

In a bottom-of-the-table match Alcester C managed a 3-1 win over Shipston-on-Stour.

Fourth placed Claverdon (8) had no match.

Division Two saw Ardencote Manor A pull away as clear leaders after they defeated Chipping Campden B 4-0, but two of the rubbers went to tie-breaks.

Pershore B dropped to second, despite their 3-1 win over bottom side Henley B.

Snitterfield kept close on their heels with a 4-0 defeat of mid-table Ardencote B.

Once again, though, Snitterfield only just took two of the rubbers after tie-breaks.

Fourth-placed Warwick were held to a 2-2 draw by the joint-bottom side Claverdon B.

Bidford A remain on top of Division Three thanks to a 4-0 victory over basement boys Inkberrow C.

Redditch B defeated the penultimate team Evesham B 3-1 to stay second.

Shipston B moved up to third following their 3-1 win over fourth-placed Chipping Campden C (10) while Studley B enjoyed a 3-1 victory over Inkberrow B.

Division Four remained unchanged as Stratford C retained their lead at the top thanks to a 4-0 victory over Warwickshire County Council.

Wildmoor A stay second due to their 3-1 win over Aston Cantlow, who now drop to fourth.

Tysoe scored only their second set of points of the season with a good 2-2 home draw against mid-table Moreton-in-Marsh B.

Redditch C moved up to third after they recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over bottom side Bidford B.

Finally, in Division Five, Pershore C stay top by a point after enjoying a 4-0 victory over Moreton-in-Marsh C.

Wildmoor B are close behind after they recorded a 3-1 win over third-placed Claverdon.

Littleton B celebrated a 4-0 win at home to bottom side Shipston C (2) while Wildmoor C downed Henley C 4-0 to move up to fourth.