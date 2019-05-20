Shipston gears up for Wool Fair return

Visitors are set to flock to Shipston this coming bank holiday weekend as the town’s hugely popular Wool Fair returns.

The event, which was resurrected in 2009 by a team of dedicated volunteers to celebrate Shipston’s sheep trading past, will take place on Bank Holiday Monday.

This year organisers promise it will be bigger, better and woollier than ever.

Among the activities on the day are live sheep shearing demonstrations, a display of vintage tractors and of course the ‘Sheep Exhibition’ including rare breeds such as the Cotswold Lion.

The Stratford Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers will be on hand to showcase their expertise with traditional skills, while visitors will get the opportunity to try spinning, weaving and knitting, as well as take part in competitions.

Elsewhere there will be live entertainment throughout the day, a range of stalls and the magnificent Shipston Tapestry, woven by local people, will be on display.

Bob Armstrong, who co-founded the Wool Festival, said: “The highlight for me will be seeing so many rare breeds taking part, but I think the demonstrations and the activities for children will be very good too.

“People come to the wool festival from all over the place and I think it’s been so successful because it’s kept to its original aim of celebrating Shipston’s rich history as a sheep town. We’re hoping that we might get a record turnout this year, maybe 2,000-3,000, but we’ll have to wait and see. It takes a real team effort to make this festival happen.”

The Wool Festival on Monday will be preceded by Shipston’s Woolly Weekend with the town’s ‘Totally Locally’ Arts and Crafts Street Market taking place on Sheep Street between 10am-4pm on Saturday.

The market will feature a great mix of stalls packed with local handmade products from soaps to ceramics, and paintings to wood craft, textiles and up-cycled furniture.

‘Calypso Kids’ will hold musical crafting sessions for children, while a great line-up of talented young musicians will busk throughout the day.

Elsewhere the Rotary Club of Shipston will put on a Songs of Praise service at St Edmunds Church on Sunday from 3pm, while the church will also host its Flower and Wedding Dress Festival throughout the weekend.

Shipston’s name originated in the 11th Century from “Scepwaestune” or Sheepwashtown.