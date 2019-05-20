New Shipston kit is Taylor-made

YOUTH FOOTBALL

SHIPSTON Excelsior’s Under-17s have been kitted out for success, thanks to a £500 donation towards a new strip from housing firm Taylor Wimpey.

Established more than 115 years ago, Excelsior have teams across a number of ages, from juniors starting at the age of six up to adults.

To support the club the teams often host fundraising golf days, which Taylor Wimpey has supported with £500 annually for the last three years since building work began at Herdwick Gate and Herdwick Fold.

Excelsior chairman Jonny Edwards said: “We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey and we can’t thank them enough for their ongoing support to the club, be that through the golf days or with kit sponsorships.

“With our current U17s team due to move up to an adult team, it will be great for the incoming team to be able to take full advantage of a brand new kit.”

Anne Wallace, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, added: “We are delighted to support Shipston Excelsior with a £500 donation. “The work we do is a lot more than just building high-quality homes.

“Being able to work with local businesses and organisations that surround our developments means a great deal to us and we wish everyone at Shipston Excelsior the best of luck.”