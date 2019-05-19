Town on the hunt for new boss as Baillie departs

STRATFORD Town are on the search for a new boss after head of football Thomas Baillie resigned from his position owing to ongoing personal commitments.

The former Kettering Town gaffer joined Town back in September last year following a poor start under then manager Darren Byfield.

Baillie came in as head of football and stayed on the sidelines to support the coaching staff and he crucially brought back players that had previously been released.

These actions subsequently led to the club enjoying the most successful season in its 75-year history as they reached the first round of the FA Trophy, won the Southern League Challenge Cup as well as finishing in the Southern Premier Central play-offs.

Baillie said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club.

“It has been a pleasure to have played a part in a special season.

“I would like to thank the players, staff, board and fans for their continuous support and I wish the club every success for the future.”

A statement from the club added: “We would like to thank Thomas for all his hard work and for his valuable contribution to the club’s best ever season and he will always be a welcome visitor to Stratford.”

Coaches Steve Walker and Paul Davis will continue in joint-caretaker manager roles while Town reviews the interest and applications for the manager position.