Double act lined up at British Motor Museum to hail working life

TWO will become one as the Classic and Vintage Commercial Show and the Classic Van and Pick Up Show are brought together as one event at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon.

Both will now take place on Saturday and Sunday, 8th and 9th June, thanks to additional display capacity at the museum.

Visitors will be able to reminisce about days gone by and relive the vintage era with more than 500 classic and vintage lorries, trucks, buses and vans to inspire.

In its 12th year, the Classic and Vintage Commercial Show is one of the largest shows of its kind in Europe and features a range of pre-1999 commercial vehicles. T

he former Classic Van and Pick Up Show will celebrate its sixth year as part of the new incorporated show, and will feature an impressive range of light commercial vehicles.

On the Saturday the show organisers will be running a couple of fun Lorry Driver of the Year style driving challenges.

These are open to all drivers from light vans and pick-ups through to large tractor units and multiwheel rigids.

Judges will be scoring the vehicles as they manoeuvre around vintage oil cans and markers.

There are no prizes but the winner and runner-up will get to display in their cabs for the weekend, two of the genuine LDOY trophies from the 1960s and 70s.

Those interested in entering the competition should contact Tom Caren, show manager at the British Motor Museum, on 01926 643358 or email Tom.Caren@british motormuseum.co.uk.

On the Sunday there will be displays of light commercial vehicles from the Morris Minor and J Type and Ford Transit Van to the lightweight Austin, Bedford and Morris Lorries up to the heavy AEC, ERF, Foden and Leyland models.

In addition, there will be a selection of classic Volvo, DAF and Scania vehicles on display.

Across the weekend there will also be a commercial vehicle-related autojumble, selling vehicle spares, photos, brochures, models and other items associated with historic commercial vehicles.

Inside the museum there will be an Indoor Model Show featuring more than 160 tables of kit and scratch-built models of commercial vehicles and landscapes on display.

Mr Caren said: “By combining these two great popular shows, visitors and enthusiasts can see an even greater range of classic commercial vehicles on display.

“We are expecting well over 500 vehicles from familiar marques to rare finds to take part in the two day show and take everyone on a fascinating nostalgia trip.

“Along with admiring many different types of commercial vehicles, there will also be some great bargains at the trade stands.”

Kelsey Media will be supporting the show and selling several of their publications including Classic & Vintage Commercials, Classic Van and Pick Up and Vintage Roadscene.

For those wanting to take part in the show, you can enter your truck for free, which includes entry for the driver and one passenger.

Camping is also available for those that want to make a weekend of it.

Day and weekend tickets are available online starting from £11.50 for adults in advance.

For more information about the Classic and Vintage Commercial Show and the museum, visit the website www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk or call 01926 641188.