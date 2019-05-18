There’s water, water everywhere to get hooked on sailing this weekend

A NUMBER of sailing clubs are pushing the boat out and offering a free sailing trial this weekend.

There is a bumper weekend of ‘have a go’ events as part of Push The Boat Out, when Draycote Water SC, near Rugby; Leamington Spa SC, on Willes Meadow Reservoir, and Earlswood Lakes SC, invite all-comers to get afloat. Draycote and Leamington clubs are open from 11am on Saturday while Earlswood Lakes’ open day is Sunday between 2pm and 5pm.

All ages and abilities are welcome, with opportunities for children, families, beginners and lapsed sailors, those with disabilities or special requirements to get out on the water.

All kit and safety equipment is provided so people just need to take a pair of old trainers they don’t mind getting wet.

The clubs said they were making sure Push The Boat Out was a real family day out and that with so much national focus on physical and mental wellbeing, being on the water gave everyone a chance to get away from modern life, spend time with the family, have fun with friends and just enjoy the feeling of being in the fresh air and closer to nature.

Michelle Gent, RYA Programmes Manager, added: “We are enjoying another fantastic month of RYA Push the Boat Out events and try sailing opportunities this year.

“Many people don’t realise that there’s a club and a gateway to the water right on their doorstep and it’s a brilliant opportunity to get involved and find out more.”

The Warwickshire clubs are among more than 390 RYA affiliated clubs and recognised training centres across the UK that are inviting people to Push The Boat Out throughout May.

Almost 22,000 people regularly go along to their local sailing club every month across the Midlands, getting on the water in small sailboats or windsurfing on the region’s reservoirs, lakes and rivers.

Find full details of your nearest Push The Boat Out event at www.rya.org.uk/ptbo The national RYA Push The Boat Out participation campaign aims to get more people out on the water and the RYA are asking all sailors to #TellAFriend and help spread the word.

There is a video at – https://youtu.be/ KOiN2r5vCEc