New rail services are about to begin

NEW rail timetables begin on Sunday, increasing Stratford’s number of trains to and from the capital.

In February, the Herald revealed Chiltern Railways planned to introduce the additional services, a move which is about to come into effect with extra direct trains on weekdays – and also on Saturdays and Sundays.

A £1.5million refurbishment of the town’s station is also under way.

Fraser Pithie, secretary of the Shakespeare Line Promotion Group (SLPG), said: “We are pleased with Chiltern who have doubled the number of direct trains in the week between Stratford and London with some fares as low as £11 return.

“Next month will see the launch of the new Heart of England Community Rail Partnership (CRP) by the local authorities and train operators and which has the Shakespeare Line at its centre.

“The CRP was initiated by SLPG and it is hoped will bring additional funding and marketing to encourage people to the use the railway while also helping fund improvements along the line, with the potential for one of the first schemes to be the refurbishment of Henley-in-Arden’s railway station building, which SLPG and Henley-in-Arden Joint Parish Council are currently investigating and developing.”

Mr Pithie also welcomed the strengthening of services between Stratford and Birmingham with more carriages being provided during peak hours.