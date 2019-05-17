Choice galore on menu in Alcester this weekend

FOOD and drink lovers are set to gather in Alcester this weekend for two special events in the town.

On Saturday, 18th May, the tenth Alcester and Forest of Arden Food Festival will take place in the town centre, featuring more than 100 exhibitors offering everything from cheeses and artisan breads to pies, meats and sausages.

A free park and ride service is available from Mill Industrial Park on the A435 near Alcester.

The festival takes place between 9am-5pm, but for those more interested in liquid refreshment The Alcester and Stratford District Round Table will be launching its new beer festival on the same day.

Beers, ciders, prosecco and street food will all be on offer at the event, which takes place between 1pm-11pm at the Alcester Scout and Guide Centre on Moorfield Road.

There will be live music from Barney and Jerv from the Wired and all profits from the festival will go to local charities and good causes.

Entry is free and food and drink cards are £10 for three drinks or £3.50 for one drink.