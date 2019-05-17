Weekend fixtures guide

CRICKET

Saturday, 18th May

Warwickshire League, Premier Division

Sutton Coldfield v Stratford (noon)

Division Four

Stratford 2nds v Hunningham (12.30pm)

Cotswold Hills League (1.30pm)

Premier Division

Alcester & Ragley v Kineton

Exhall & Wixford v Bretforton

Long Itchington v Overbury

Shipston-on-Stour v Lapworth

Wellesbourne v Norton Lindsey & Wolverton

Division One

Elmley Castle v Warwickshire County Council

Leamington 3rds v FISSC

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds v Leek Wootton

Tanworth & Camp Hill v Ashton-under-Hill

Winchcombe v Rowington

Division Two

Catherine de Barnes v Wellesbourne 2nds

Kenilworth Wardens 3rds v Adlestrop

Stoneleigh v Moreton-in-Marsh

Temple Grafton v Leamington 4ths

Woodbourne v Badsey

Division Three

Ashorne & Moreton Morrell v Mickleton

Blockley v Earlswood 3rds

Broadway v Ebrington

Stanway v Long Itchington 2nds

The Lenches v Shipston-on-Stour 2nds

Division Four

Claverdon v Tanworth & Camp Hill 2nds

Henley-in-Arden v Exhall & Wixford 2nds

Leek Wootton 2nds v Bidford-on-Avon

Rowington 2nds v Fladbury

Division Five

Ashton-under-Hill 2nds v Welford-on-Avon

Coventry Blues v Alcester & Ragley 2nds

Dorridge & Hockley Heath v Warwick 3rds

Southam v Catherine de Barnes 2nds

Division Six

Earlswood 4ths v Bearley

Kineton 2nds v Broadway 2nds

Lapworth 2nds v Kenilworth Wardens 4ths

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds v Kenilworth 3rds

Overbury 2nds v Winchcombe 2nds

Division Seven

Alvechurch & Hopwood 3rds v The Lenches 2nds

Astwood Bank 5ths v Southam 2nds

Bretforton 2nds v Elmley Castle 2nds

Kenilworth Wardens 5ths v Lapworth 3rds