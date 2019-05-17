Weekend fixtures guide

CRICKET
Saturday, 18th May
Warwickshire League, Premier Division
Sutton Coldfield v Stratford (noon)
Division Four
Stratford 2nds v Hunningham (12.30pm)
Cotswold Hills League (1.30pm)
Premier Division
Alcester & Ragley v Kineton
Exhall & Wixford v Bretforton
Long Itchington v Overbury
Shipston-on-Stour v Lapworth
Wellesbourne v Norton Lindsey & Wolverton
Division One
Elmley Castle v Warwickshire County Council
Leamington 3rds v FISSC
Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds v Leek Wootton
Tanworth & Camp Hill v Ashton-under-Hill
Winchcombe v Rowington
Division Two
Catherine de Barnes v Wellesbourne 2nds
Kenilworth Wardens 3rds v Adlestrop
Stoneleigh v Moreton-in-Marsh
Temple Grafton v Leamington 4ths
Woodbourne v Badsey
Division Three
Ashorne & Moreton Morrell v Mickleton
Blockley v Earlswood 3rds
Broadway v Ebrington
Stanway v Long Itchington 2nds
The Lenches v Shipston-on-Stour 2nds
Division Four
Claverdon v Tanworth & Camp Hill 2nds
Henley-in-Arden v Exhall & Wixford 2nds
Leek Wootton 2nds v Bidford-on-Avon
Rowington 2nds v Fladbury
Division Five
Ashton-under-Hill 2nds v Welford-on-Avon
Coventry Blues v Alcester & Ragley 2nds
Dorridge & Hockley Heath v Warwick 3rds
Southam v Catherine de Barnes 2nds
Division Six
Earlswood 4ths v Bearley
Kineton 2nds v Broadway 2nds
Lapworth 2nds v Kenilworth Wardens 4ths
Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds v Kenilworth 3rds
Overbury 2nds v Winchcombe 2nds
Division Seven
Alvechurch & Hopwood 3rds v The Lenches 2nds
Astwood Bank 5ths v Southam 2nds
Bretforton 2nds v Elmley Castle 2nds
Kenilworth Wardens 5ths v Lapworth 3rds